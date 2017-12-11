Dakota Crescent to be redeveloped for public housing; iconic dove playground and parts of estate to be retained

SINGAPORE - One of Singapore's oldest public housing estates, Dakota Crescent, will receive a new lease of life when new public flats are built there but parts of the historic estate will be retained, Minister for National Development Lawrence Wong said on Monday (Dec 11).

In a Facebook post, he said that the central cluster of buildings around the courtyard area, including the iconic dove playground, will be kept and repurposed for civic and community uses.

Mr Wong said: "We've looked into the various possibilities for the estate, and have decided to redevelop it for public housing.

"This will provide more public housing options near the city, and allow another generation of Singaporeans to build their own special memories of Dakota Crescent."

It was announced in 2015 that the estate was slated for redevelopment by the end of 2016.

HDB said in April this year that more than 96 per cent of the 400 households there had moved out. Extensions were granted for some residents who were waiting for their new homes to be ready.

Dakota Crescent is one of Singapore's first public housing projects built before the formation of HDB in 1960. The estate, which is made up of low-rise blocks, was developed by the Singapore Improvement Trust in 1958 as a public rental housing estate.

Related Story The lone rangers of Dakota Crescent

Related Story 5 things to remember about Dakota Crescent

Because of its historical significance, the authorities have decided to retain parts of the estate, said Mr Wong.

"So we intend to retain the central cluster of buildings around the courtyard area (including the Dove Playground), and re-purpose them for civic and community uses."

"The refreshed Dakota Crescent can therefore be an interesting mixed-use area, with attractive new HDB flats; adaptive re-use of some of the old buildings; convenient amenities, as well as vibrant community spaces."

His ministry will continue to engage stakeholders and involve the wider community on redevelopment plans, said Mr Wong.

He added: " We look forward to your ideas and suggestions, as we reimagine Dakota Crescent together!"