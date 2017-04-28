2.4% hike in gas tariff for households from May 1 to July 31

SINGAPORE- Gas tariffs for households using City Gas will increase by 2.4 per cent or 43 cents per kilowatt hour (kwh), from May 1 to July 31.

The current price ranges from 17.61 cents to 18.04 cents per kwh.

For consumers, this means they will pay between $17.67 and $19.30 per month, depending on their consumption habits.

City Gas on Friday (April 28) said that the hike was due to a 9.2 per cent increase in fuel costs compared with the previous quarter.



Town Gas Tariff Revision for the Period May 1, 2017 to July 31, 2017. PHOTO: CITYGAS



The revised gas tariffs were based on the Energy Market Authority (EMA), which is the gas industry regulator, and the new prices have been approved by EMA.

City Gas supplies town gas and natural gas to commercial and industrial customers.