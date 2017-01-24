Hong Kong to return 9 SAF Terrex vehicles to Singapore: Ministry of Foreign Affairs

The nine Singapore Armed Forces armoured vehicles that were detained at a cargo terminal in Hong Kong, China on Nov 28, 2016.
The nine Singapore Armed Forces armoured vehicles that were detained at a cargo terminal in Hong Kong, China on Nov 28, 2016.PHOTO: REUTERS
Published
54 min ago
Assistant Political Editor
roysim@sph.com.sg

SINGAPORE - The Hong Kong authorities will release the nine Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) armoured vehicles that they had detained since last November.

In a statement on Tuesday (Jan 24), Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Hong Kong's Chief Executive Leung Chun Ying replied to Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong's earlier letter to inform him that the Hong Kong authorities have completed their investigations, "and will be releasing the SAF Terrex Infantry Carrier Vehicles and other equipment to the Singapore Government through the carrier".

"This is a positive outcome," the ministry said.

"Prime Minister Lee has replied to Chief Executive Leung to thank him for Hong Kong's cooperation in resolving this matter."

Topics: 

BrandInsider

Sponsored Content

Cornerstone of Market Research Firm's PDPA Compliance
Meet Audi's A Team at Singapore Motorshow
Arrival: Finally, an alien movie we can believe in

Shopping