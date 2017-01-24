Hong Kong to return 9 SAF Terrex vehicles to Singapore: Ministry of Foreign Affairs

SINGAPORE - The Hong Kong authorities will release the nine Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) armoured vehicles that they had detained since last November.

In a statement on Tuesday (Jan 24), Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Hong Kong's Chief Executive Leung Chun Ying replied to Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong's earlier letter to inform him that the Hong Kong authorities have completed their investigations, "and will be releasing the SAF Terrex Infantry Carrier Vehicles and other equipment to the Singapore Government through the carrier".

"This is a positive outcome," the ministry said.

"Prime Minister Lee has replied to Chief Executive Leung to thank him for Hong Kong's cooperation in resolving this matter."