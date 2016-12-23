Ho ho ho, Santa Claus visits Supertrees - in ST's holiday greeting video

SINGAPORE - Santa Claus is coming to town in The Straits Times' video greeting card.

The Straits Times wishes readers Happy Holidays with an animated greeting card which featured Santa Claus and his reindeer, the Singapore skyline and the iconic Supertrees at Gardens by the Bay.

The 21-second video spreads the Christmas spirit to tropical Singapore, said Mr Peter Williams, ST Art Editor.

It was created by Ms Samantha Loh, 23, from the Art desk.

"Singapore may not be a land of chimneys or snow-covered firs, but neither Santa - or Samantha - would be deterred," said Mr Williams.

"Samantha drew on a familiar Singapore icon, our Supertrees at the Gardens by the Bay, as a way to deliver festive cheer in a uniquely Singaporean way."

The video, which was posted on Facebook on Friday (Dec 23) morning, had been viewed more than 50,000 times by the end of the day.