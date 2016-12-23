Heavy rain causes leak at Yishun MRT station

SINGAPORE - Sheets of rain poured inside Yishun MRT station on Friday (Dec 23) evening due to a leak.

Lianhe Zaobao reporter Eista Lee captured the "downpour" near the MRT station control on her way home.

There were pails placed around the station to collect the rain water which spilled down from the false ceiling.

The station is on the North-South Line.

Station staff were seen mopping up large puddles and cordoning off the slippery areas.

Ms Lee told The Straits Times that there was a large crowd at the MRT station. Some were taking videos, and gawking, while others were walking very slowly because the floor was slippery.

She noticed a blind man who seemed confused by the commotion, and went to offer him help. It was hard for him to navigate as about 200 people were crowded there, she said.

She told him about the leak, and asked if she could escort him to his destination. He declined and said he would wait for the crowd to disperse.

The rain in Yishun was very heavy, she added.

Heavy rain blanketed many parts of Singapore from about 5pm. The National Environment Agency issued a "heavy rain" warning which said: "Moderate to heavy thundery showers with gusty wind are expected to continue over many areas of Singapore."

Such leaks are uncommon at MRT stations even during heavy downpours, said Ms Margaret Teo, SMRT's head of corporate marketing and communications.

"For passenger safety, we immediately cordoned off the affected area and deployed station staff to clear up the floor," said Ms Teo. "In addition, a team of station staff was activated to help guide passengers away from the affected area."

SMRT is still investigating the cause of the leaks and will carry out "rectification works".

There have been reports of leaks from air-conditioning vents inside MRT train cabins this year.

There have also been reports that water from the top of a train had splashed onto the platform and train entrance at a station.