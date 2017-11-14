Heavy morning downpour causes trees to fall affecting traffic

SINGAPORE - A heavy downpour on Tuesday (Nov 14) morning caused a tree to fall near Geylang Polyclinic, leading to a traffic jam.

The tree took a lamp post down with it. ST photojournalist Jamie Koh was passing by the spot at about 6.45am, when she came across the scene.

The incident, which occurred in the direction of Sims Avenue, affected traffic with the rightmost lane passable only to cars.

Bigger vehicles could not pass through, leading to a traffic jam that stretched about 300m.

At 7.50am, an alert on One Motoring said: "Obstacle on Geylang East Central near Aljunied Crescent/Geylang East Avenue 1 Junction."

A fallen tree was also reported on the Tampines Expressway (TPE). It blocked the two leftmost lanes, leading to a traffic jam.

A post on Twitter by the Land Transport Authority (LTA) at 7.08am, said there was an obstacle after the Pasir Ris Drive 8 exit, towards the Pan-Island Expressway (PIE).

Obstacle on TPE (towards PIE) after Pasir Ris Dr 8 Exit. Avoid lanes 2 and 3 — LTATrafficNews (@LTAtrafficnews) November 13, 2017

It urged motorists to avoid lanes 2 and 3.

By 7.31am, the congestion had stretched to the Punggol Road exit, according to LTA.

Heavy traffic was reported across the island, on the East Coast Parkway (ECP), Seletar Expressway (SLE), Bukit Timah Expressway (BKE), PIE, Kranji Expressway (KJE), TPE and Central Expressway (CTE), and on roads including Clementi Road, Lornie Viaduct and Adam Road from about 6.50am.

Commuters on the MRT's North-South Line also reported slower train speeds on Tuesday morning, due to the wet weather.

Some commuters tweeted about an earlier train fault near Toa Payoh station which added 15 minutes of travel time between Yishun and City Hall stations.