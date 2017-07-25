SingHealth nurses to get new standardised uniforms to help patients identify them more easily

SINGAPORE - For the first time in a decade, SingHealth is unveiling new standardised uniforms for its nurses.

These changes will be made across its 11 healthcare institutions, such as Singapore General Hospital (SGH), KK Women's and Children's Hospital (KKH) and specialist centres.

The new uniforms were announced in conjunction with SingHealth's annual Nurses' Day celebrations on Tuesday morning (July 25). The event was attended by Senior Minister of State for Health Lam Pin Min.

From 2007, uniforms for SingHealth nurses were different in colour depending on their rank and institution. The varying colours reflected each institution's corporate identity. For instance, a nurse clinician at SGH would wear green while a staff nurse would be in white. However, a nurse clinician at Singapore National Eye Centre would wear dark blue.

The new uniforms will all be white in colour, to create a unified look across SingHealth institutions. The nurse's rank is designated by different coloured strips on their uniform.

"We received feedback from patients that it can be confusing when they see nurses in different uniforms caring for them, and that they intuitively associate the colour white with the nursing profession," said Dr Tracy Carol Ayre, group chief nurse of SingHealth of the change.

"As our nurses adapt to new models of care and take on expanded roles which require them to work (across institutions) and in multi-disciplinary teams, these new uniforms will help patients and their caregivers identify them easily."

The new uniforms will also bear the SingHealth Duke-NUS Academic Medical Centre's logo.

"Beyond clinical care, our nurses also actively pursue research, care innovation and provide inter professional training and education," Professor Ivy Ng, group chief executive officer of SingHealth, explained.

The change in uniform comes amid the reorganisation of Singapore's public healthcare system into three integrated clusters, which will bring Changi General Hospital into the SingHealth cluster by early 2018.

The new uniforms will be rolled out in 2018 for SingHealth's 12,000 nurses who work across different care settings such as hospitals and specialist centres.

As part of the day's events, SingHealth also presented their Nursing Award to 47 nurses.