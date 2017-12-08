SingHealth and A*Star tie up to tackle prevalent diseases in Asia

SINGAPORE - Diabetes patients may not have to go to the clinic to have their blood sugar levels checked in future, as they could get this done at home through remote technology.

Such is the concept of the diabetes clinic of the future, an approach which will be adopted at SingHealth's Diabetes and Metabolism Centre at Singapore General Hospital.

The centre will utilise smart technologies to improve diabetes care, from risk prediction to the monitoring, treatment and management of diabetes.

This is one of the initiatives under a three-year partnership signed on Friday (Dec 8) between healthcare group SingHealth and the Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*Star).

Under the memorandum of understanding (MOU), SingHealth and A*Star will address prevalent diseases in Asia that carry a heavy economic burden, improve healthcare delivery and create value for the economy.

They will also focus on harnessing big data in precision medicine as well as innovation in immunotherapy and drug development.

The signing was witnessed by Minister for Trade and Industry (Industry) S Iswaran.

He said: "The scientific and technical capabilities of A*Star's 18 research institutes will complement SingHealth's extensive healthcare expertise and resources, to enable seamless transition of cutting-edge healthcare discoveries and applications from bench to bedside."

Separately, a new academic research facility opened at the SingHealth Duke-NUS Academic Medical Centre on Friday.

Called the Viral Research and Experimental Medicine Centre, it aims to accelerate drug and vaccine development for infectious diseases.