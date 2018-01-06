More than 150 people on 100km walk around Singapore

SINGAPORE - More than 150 people are walking 100km around Singapore this weekend.

Led by project manager Vijay Kumar, the intrepid group set off from Raffles Place on a cloudy Saturday (Jan 5) afternoon.

They are walking counter-clockwise round Singapore at a pace of 4 km per hour, passing checkpoints like Marina Barrage, Changi Village, Marsiling and Chinese Gardens.

They aim to return to Raffles Place on Sunday evening, 28 hours later.

Mr Vijay, 36, said he was only expecting between 20 and 30 people when he posted the event on his Facebook page "SGTrek Expeditions and Adventures". And he was pleasantly surprised by the turnout.

"It's a very good sign that Singaporeans want to pick up trekking and hiking, and that they want to keep themselves healthy," said the Indian national.

Joining the trek are building manager Veera Kumaran, and his friends, lecturer D. K. Gowri, 46 and teacher Deborah Gomez, 43.

"We hope to walk the whole distance, and just want to see how far we can go," said Mr Veera, 48, who runs twice a week.

"We've never had this opportunity before, this event falls on a Saturday, and the best thing is that it's free!" he added.

Not everyone plans to go the entire way though.

Human resources manager Cindy Lau said she would walk for as long as she could, as a way to push herself.

This is her first time participating in such an activity, but she said she was not nervous.

"I'm looking forward to it, it'll be fun," said Ms Lau, 40, who was with her friend, human resources executive Susanne Ng, 34.

Mr Vijay said that he started walking seriously more than four years ago - 11 years after coming to Singapore.

"In India I was used to big open spaces, and after some time in Singapore I thought it would be good to see nature and the outdoors."

"I wanted to also create a platform where people here can go into nature, and to have the entire family come out."

When he started SGTrek Expeditions and Adventures, it was hard to get 15 people to take part in walks.

Now his group organises almost weekly walks and most are free of charge, though members who pay a lifetime joining fee of $35 get perks like first access to special walks.

Mr Vijay expects about 20 people to complete the whole 100km around Singapore.

And for those who go through sleep deprivation, monsoon rain and tropical sunshine with him, he said with a smile: "We'll give them free lifetime membership."