Govt sets up 75-member Citizens' Jury to crowdsource ideas for war on diabetes

SINGAPORE - To pick the general public's brains on how to fight the rising tide of diabetes, a national Citizens' Jury has been convened by the Health Ministry for the first time.

A total of 75 people from different walks of life form this panel, and their task is to come up with ideas on preventing and managing diabetes here.

The jury members are all volunteers and range from diabetics to doctors and individuals who neither have nor know others with the chronic ailment. Some were invited by MOH while others signed up following an open call on social media.

The Citizens' Jury is the first health-related public engagement initiative that is done in this manner in Singapore, said MOH, who also worked with public and private healthcare providers, such as polyclinics and specialist clinics, to recruit participants.

It is modelled after similar initiatives in countries such as New Zealand and Australia, where citizens come together to deliberate and propose recommendations for the Government to study and, if feasible, implement them.

The Citizens' Jury is different from from the usual government-moderated focus groups in Singapore, which are usually one-off sessions that last for three hours each. There are no follow-ups and the participants do not know if their ideas will be used.

This time, however, the jury members will get a response on their suggestions.

The move to crowdsource ideas on tackling diabetes comes as Singapore is waging a war on the chronic ailment, which affects one in nine adults here.

Diabetes a major risk factor for heart attacks, stroke and blindness. It can also cause gangrene that may later require amputations, as well as kidney failure.

Dr Desmond Wai, a gastroenterologist in private practice, said: "Everyone has their own little ideas to fight weight gain and diabetes but some are harmful.

"If you let people submit ideas online, there will be a lot of fake news."

For instance, if people claim that they "drank olive oil and vinegar to flush out gall stones, that's nonsense", said Dr Wai, who was invited to join the jury though he did not take it up.

What is needed, he added, is for people to share the ideas and the medical community to appraise these ideas.

The first session for the Citizens' Jury will be held on Nov 25, from 9am to 5.30pm. Three more full-day sessions will follow until Jan 13, during which the 75 members will discuss and finetune their ideas.

While an MOH official will facilitate the discussions, the onus is on the participants to pin down their final recommendations.

The suggestions will be compiled into a report by the jury members and submitted to MOH. MOH said it will provide a response to the jury's proposed recommendations and jury members will be kept in the loop on the progress of their recommendations.

The information will be considered by the National Diabetes Prevention and Care Taskforce for potential implementation, said MOH.

Jury member Dr Kalpana Bhaskaran, the domain lead of applied nutrition and glycemic index research at Temasek Polytechnic, said she would be recommending compulsory screening for prediabetics, especially at workplaces and institutes of higher learning.

Pre-diabetes is the stage where one's blood sugar level is higher than normal, but not high enough to be considered as diabetes. A person with pre-diabetes would be at high risk of developing Type 2 diabetes.

Those who are unable to participate in this jury can share their ideas on http://tinyurl.com/ybacr793