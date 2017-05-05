FAQ on link between talc products and cancer

SINGAPORE - Johnson & Johnson was ordered by a St Louis jury on Thursday (May 4) to pay more than US$110 million (S$154 million) to a Virginia woman who blamed her ovarian cancer on the company's talcum products.

There are over 3,000 lawsuits accusing the world's largest health-care company of ignoring studies linking its baby powder and Shower to Shower talc products to ovarian cancer and failing to warn customers of the risk.

The Straits Times asks some experts questions that consumers might have on this issue.

Q: What sorts of products contain talc?

A: Talc is used in everyday products such as cosmetics, deodorants, and sometimes even powdered food.

Q: How might talc cause ovarian cancer?

A: Ovarian cancer is believed to be caused when the ovaries become inflamed, which can happen when they are irritated by a foreign substance.

Obstetrician and gynaecologist Elisa Koh at Mount Elizabeth Novena Specialist Centre said while the entry of the powder through the genital tract could be an issue, using it on the chest or face is unlikely to cause problems.

Q: What are the risks of using talc?

A: The World Health Organisation's International Agency for Research on Cancer classifies the use of talc-based body powder in the genital region as "possibly carcinogenic".

This means that there is limited evidence that such powder causes cancer in humans.

Evidence globally has been inconclusive in establishing a link between ovarian cancer and talcum powder, the Health Sciences Authority has said.

Q: What can I do if I am concerned about the possible link between talc and ovarian cancer?

A: Dr Elaine Lim, senior consultant at the National Cancer Centre Singapore's medical oncology division, suggests to use cornstarch as an alternative.

Q: How can Singapore consumers be assured that talc products are safe?

A: The Health Sciences Authority has said that it keeps tabs on products containing talc to make sure that they are safe. This includes testing samples of such products and monitoring adverse reactions suffered by people who use them.