Bioethics committee seeks views on emerging genetic modification technology to prevent disorders

SINGAPORE - The Bioethics Advisory Committee is seeking the public's views on questions such as what is the level of genetic modification permissible to allow couples to have healthy children and whether it is ethical to do so.

It is conducting a public consultation from this Friday to June 15, on the topic of mitochondrial genome replacement technology, which combines the genetic material of a couple unable to have healthy children of their own with that of a female egg donor.

The committee has published a consultation paper which can be found on its website as well as reach.gov.sg. It plans to make its recommendations on the topic by the end of next year.

It will also be holding a public dialogue session on April 28 at the National Library, between 2pm and 4pm.

While most inherited genetic material, or DNA, is found in the nucleus of cells, some are also found in structures outside the nucleus, known as mitochondria.

This mitochondrial DNA is inherited only from a baby's mother, and does not affect a person's characteristics and traits.

However, abnormalities in this type of DNA can result in serious problems, as mitochondria produce energy for cells to function.

Most healthy people have a certain amount of abnormal mitochondrial DNA. However, because a randomly selected portion of this DNA is passed on to each early egg cell, a child may end up with a high load of abnormal DNA and suffer from severe developmental problems that usually lead to an early death.

Mitochondrial genome replacement technology aims to solve this problem by combining nuclear DNA from a woman who is at risk of passing on a mitochondrial disorder, with the healthy mitochondrial DNA from a donor.

Britain was the first country to legalise this technology in 2015. However, the technique is so new that no formal clinical trials have been conducted among humans yet. Although three babies have been born using this technology in recent years, their current health status is unknown.

The Bioethics Advisory Committee hopes to get Singaporeans to discuss the ethical, legal and social issues surrounding this technology before it makes recommendations on it.

"Singapore needs to be able to do good science; ethical science. I think this is important for us," said former senior district judge Richard Magnus, who chairs the committee.

"We need to understand what the science is all about. We need to... get ready a framework of legal, ethical and social principles with regard to the science of it."

Separately, the committee will talk to scientists, doctors, members of institutional ethics review boards and representatives from religious organisations to get their views on the topic.

Those interested to attend these sessions can contact the committee at bioethics_singapore@moh.gov.sg.