16-year-old Chong Boon Secondary student dies after collapsing in school

SINGAPORE - A 16-year-old student died on Tuesday (Aug 1) morning after collapsing in Chong Boon Secondary School in Ang Mo Kio.

He was taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 11.44am, a police spokesman said.

"Cardiopulmonary resuscitation was administered en route to the hospital," the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) added.

The Straits Times understands that the same person who reported the incident to SCDF was already administering emergency resuscitation when the SCDF arrived at the scene.

The SCDF was alerted to the incident at Chong Boon Secondary School's premises at 2 Ang Mo Kio Street 44 at 8.15am on Tuesday. It said it dispatched one ambulance and one fire bike to the scene.

Police are investigating the unnatural death.