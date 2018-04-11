Hazy conditions expected over parts of Singapore on Wednesday: NEA

SINGAPORE - Hazy conditions are expected over parts of Singapore on Wednesday (April 11), the National Environment Agency (NEA) said.

In a statement on its Facebook page and website, NEA said it detected "a hotspot with dense smoke plume in the south-eastern part of Johor this afternoon".

"The smoke haze from the hotspot is being blown by the prevailing easterly winds towards Singapore," said NEA.

It said hazy conditions are expected over parts of Singapore for "the next few hours".

A burning smell may also be detected.

The 24-hour PSI is forecast to be at the higher end of the moderate range.

According to NEA's 5pm reading for Wednesday, the 24-hour PSI was 48-57, in the moderate range.

The 1-hour PM2.5 concentration readings were 5-36µg/m3, in Band II (Elevated). The maximum band is Band IV (Very High).

"We are monitoring the air quality closely, and will provide updates should there be any change in the situation," said NEA.