Haji Muhammad Salleh Mosque reopens after $1.46m revamp

SINGAPORE - Congregants who visit the Haji Muhammad Salleh Mosque will now enjoy greater accessibility and comfort, due to the completion of upgrading works to its facilities and main prayer spaces.

The mosque in Palmer Road officially reopened on Friday (July 21) with new features including a handicapped toilet, a platform lift and a glass canopy for a new extended prayer space.

Existing facilities were also rejuvenated, such as the recarpeting and installation of air-conditioning in the prayer hall, and the retiling of the mosque's open area.

The mosque was closed for renovation works in September 2015, and the works were completed this month. During that time, a temporary facility located next to the mosque housed the community's activities and prayer needs.

The upgrading works cost around $1.46 million, of which $200,000 was funded by the Mosque Building and Mendaki Fund. The remaining sum was raised by the mosque.

Minister for Communications and Information and Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs Yaacob Ibrahim officiated at the reopening ceremony. He toured the mosque together with the chief executive of the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (Muis) Haji Abdul Razak Maricar and the Mufti of Singapore Fatris Bakaram.

Chairman of the mosque, Haji Izammudin Mohamed Ali, said: "With the improved facilities, we hope that our visitors will want to come more often."

The refurbished mosque can accommodate 700 congregants at once.

According to Muis, "conscientious efforts" were taken in conserving the architectural features of the 114-year-old mosque and the Habib Noh shrine.

Mr Roslan Mohamad Hamin, 42, who works in the logistics industry, said that the new features made the mosque "more modern-looking and comfortable for the congregants". He works at the nearby Central Business District and has been praying at the mosque for more than 10 years, including at the temporary facility prior to the reopening.

"There is a sense of familiarity with the people here. We are like family," he said.