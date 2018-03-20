Graffiti found scrawled on Sembawang carpark walls, police investigating

SINGAPORE - Graffiti was found scrawled on the walls of a multistorey carpark in Sembawang over the weekend, with the town council filing a police report.

Photos of the graffiti, published in Shin Min Daily News on Tuesday, show Chinese and English messages scrawled in blue and red, along with several symbols.

One of the messages reads: "Catch me if u can."

A spokesman for the Sembawang Town Council told The Straits Times that graffiti was found on three storeys of the multistorey carpark at Block 361, Sembawang Crescent.

"There were no vehicles affected and this carpark has never been a target of graffiti before," she said.

The town council filed a police report over this incident. Its contractors are currently painting over the affected areas. Repainting works are expected to be completed by Wednesday.

"We will also be installing closed-circuit television cameras at all decks of this carpark to deter similar acts of mischief," said the town council spokesman.

The police told The Straits Times that it was alerted to a case of mischief at the said location at 11.44pm on March 17.

Police investigations are ongoing.