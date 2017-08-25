Government exploring e-payment options for hawker centres, heartland shops

SINGAPORE - The push to go cashless in hawker centres, Housing Board coffee shops and heartland shops got a boost as four Government agencies on Friday (Aug 25) issued a Request for Information (RFI) for electronic payment solutions suited to such businesses.

The National Environment Agency, HDB, Monetary Authority of Singapore and Smart Nation and Digital Government Office, in a joint statement, said the move is part of the Smart Nation initiative.

Singaporeans frequent hawker centres, coffee shops and heartland shops regularly, the agencies said, so the aim is to provide an e-payment solution that is easy, convenient, and "a delight to use".

"Given the low-value transactions in these places, the solution must be affordable for the merchants, for payments between them and their customers and between them and their suppliers," the statement said.

The RFI allows the Government to crowd-source views and ideas, which it says is in line with the Smart Nation principle of "harnessing the innovation and creativity of the private sector and co-creating solutions".

Insights from the RFI will help facilitate preparations by the four agencies for the next steps - a subsequent Request for Proposal, or other procurement processes for e-payment solutions at the three areas.

Those interested can access the RFI on GeBiz from Friday. The closing date for submissions is Sept 15 this year.

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong outlined the push for Smart Nation - leveraging on technology to improve Singaporeans' lives - in his National Day Rally.

He cited China as an example of how Singapore is lagging behind on e-payment systems, despite possessing the necessary ingredients.

Some e-payment initiatives have already been rolled out. PayNow, for example, was launched last month. It allows fund transfers with just the recipient's mobile number or NRIC number.