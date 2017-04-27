Google Street View to capture running and walking trails in Singapore

SINGAPORE - People who are looking for a new nature trail to stretch their legs can soon search for them on the Google Street View application.

Google Singapore on Thursday (April 27) said they will be working with Singapore-based running platform JustRunLah! to visually map these trails.

Equipped with the Google Street View trekker - which is previously used to map overseas locations such as the Grand Canyon - members of the running group will record 30 running and walking trails across the island.

The Street View Trekker consists of 15 cameras mounted over a mobile computer, with the capability to capture 360-degree images. The device weighs 20kg and is mounted to a frame with straps to allow the runner to carry it easily.

JustRunLah! hopes that mapping the trails on Street View will allow runners to visualise and better plan their trail routes.

Google also announced that its Special Collections programme, which is found within the Street View mobile app or on a web browser, has been updated with 30 indoor and outdoor attractions in Singapore. These include Coney Island Park and the National Gallery Singapore. The segment highlights interesting sites around the world.

"Singapore is a top Asian destination for tourists worldwide and having the newly added Special Collections will give tourists a first glance at their trip planning," said Cynthia Wei, 34, Street View programme manager.