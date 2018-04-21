Go hands-on to feel Google Home's smartness

Consumers are getting a taste of how plugged in their homes can be, at a smart home experiential hub launched by electrical, IT and furniture retailer Courts yesterday.

The hub at the flagship Courts Megastore in Tampines allowed customers to go hands-on with Google Home devices and compatible products in a home setting.

With a simple voice command of "Okay Google", consumers will be able to perform tasks such as turning up the music or controlling the smart devices around their home.

Said Courts Singapore chief executive Ben Tan: "We believe that as Singapore progresses in its Smart Nation journey, consumers will increasingly seek connectivity in their everyday interactions."

The Google Home, which costs $189, and Google Home Mini, at $79, are part of the newly announced members of the #Made byGoogle hardware family.

The devices claim they can take over one million actions and even understand Singlish. They are available in all Courts stores island-wide and on their website.

Subscribers who sign up for The Straits Times All-Digital package or All-Digital + Print package will also get a free Google Home Mini. Those who pay an extra $79 will get the larger Google Home speaker.

Courts offers more than 30 products compatible with the Google devices, from speakers to vacuum robots. Eight Courts outlets will also have zones to demonstrate the use of these Google devices.

Buying a Google Home yesterday was Mr Tan Wei, construction manager, 31, who said: "I want to try it out because it has one of the biggest digital databases for search engines and it also allows Singlish."

Jasia Shamdasani