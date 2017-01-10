Glitch fixed in Singapore Pools' sports prize claims system, punters can now claim winnings

SINGAPORE - Singapore Pools on Tuesday (Jan 10) said a glitch in its sports prize claims system has been fixed.

A Singapore Pools spokesman said: "The temporary service disruption (which affected only sports prize claim service at retail outlets) was caused by a glitch that occurred during a routine system maintenance, and it has been fixed."

She added that the service had resumed from 9am on Tuesday and apologised for the inconvenience caused.

The issue first arose on Saturday (Jan 7) night, with reports of punters who bet on football matches unable to collect their prizes, according to Lianhe Wanbao.

A notice on the Pools website on Monday (Jan 9) said: "We are currently experiencing some difficulties with sports prize claims at outlets. Please hold on to your tickets until further notice. We apologise for the inconvenience."

A Singapore Pools spokesman on Monday said that all its other services were operating as normal, and that lottery customers could still collect their winnings.

For more information, call the company's 24-hour customer service hotline on 6786-6688.