Future status of Jerusalem should be decided through direct negotiations: MFA

SINGAPORE - The future status of Jerusalem should be decided through direct negotiations between Israel and the Palestinians, Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said on Thursday (Dec 7) as it reaffirmed Singapore's longstanding and consistent support for a two-state solution.

In response to media queries on US President Donald Trump's announcement on Wednesday that the US recognises Jerusalem was the capital of Israel, the MFA spokesman said in a statement:

"The status of Jerusalem is a sensitive and complex issue with a long history. Any premature and unilateral action to alter the status of Jerusalem will impede progress for a peaceful resolution of the Middle East and Palestinian problem. The future status of Jerusalem should be decided through direct negotiations between Israel and the Palestinians."

Singapore reaffirms its longstanding and consistent support for a two-state solution, which will involve the establishment of an independent Palestinian state living side-by-side in peace and security with Israel, the statement added.

Mr Trump's decision on Wednesday overturns decades of US policy and risks triggering a fresh spasm of violence in the Middle East.