Fridges stocked with food in Tampines block to help boost kampung spirit

SINGAPORE - The kampung spirit of Singapore's old days is being rekindled in Tampines Street 43, thanks to two refrigerators.

Placed in the lift lobby of a block of flats, the fridges have been placed there for residents in the area to donate food to their needy neighbours.

The initiative by the Tampines North Citizens' Consultative Committee was launched at Block 441 on Saturday (Jan 21) by Mr Baey Yam Keng, Parliamentary Secretary for Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth, and Grassroots Adviser to Tampines Grassroots Organisations.

Mr Baey helped stock up the fridges with the first batch of fish, meat, eggs, vegetables and fruits contributed by residents in the area.

One fridge is reserved for halal items, while the other is for non-halal food. They are targeted at the residents of Blocks 441 and 442, which are about 20 years old and house about 100 single-room rental flats for needy families.

Mr Baey said he hoped the initiative would not only provide extra food but also turn the common area into a "watering hole" for residents to meet up and get to know one another.

He added that the fridges would be observed over the next few months, to assess the feasibility of the idea and whether the initiative was something that might benefit other estates in Singapore.

"They are welcome to copy and steal this idea," Mr Baey quipped.