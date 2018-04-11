Four-year-old girl falls four storeys from Tampines flat, taken to hospital

SINGAPORE - A four-year-old girl fell four storeys from a flat in Tampines last week and was taken to hospital.

The incident happened on Friday night (April 6) at Block 836, Tampines Street 82.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force told The Straits Times that it responded to the accident at 9.15pm and took a four-year-old child to Changi General Hospital.

The hospital was alerted to be on standby.

ST understands that she was later transferred to the KK Women's and Children's Hospital.

Facebook user Bata Ni Susan shared photos of the girl, whom she identified as Sachi Santelices.

She said the girl's mother, Ms Jenica Santelices, said the child "miraculously survived the... fall with no head trauma, although her spine, lungs and liver were impacted".

A fund-raising page has been set up on YouCaring.com to cover the girl's medical expenses.

So far, more than $3,400 has been donated towards the $20,000 goal.

According to a description on the fund-raising page, the girl was visiting her mother in Singapore, where she is working here, when the accident occurred.

"She fell from their unit's window after opening it herself and fell on the ground with her upper back receiving the most impact," the site said.

It quotes her doctors, saying she has fractured her arm and lumbar spine and has internal bleeding in her liver and lungs.