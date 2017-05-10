Four suspects arrested at for house break-ins; one arrest captured in viral video

SINGAPORE - Four people suspected of breaking into houses in Serangoon and Kembangan were arrested on Sunday (May 7).

Three men and a woman, aged between 27 and 44, were nabbed in Tampines Central at about 9pm.

It is understood that they are Columbian.

On Saturday night, it was reported that a house on Muswell Hill was broken into.

The victim discovered that the front sliding door to his home had been forced open and the house was ransacked. However, nothing was found missing, police said.

Preliminary investigation also revealed that they could be involved in other similar cases island wide.

On Sunday afternoon, another break-in was reported at Kembangan housing estate.

The victim was at home when the four suspects had forcefully entered the house.

However, upon seeing the victim, the suspects fled immediately.

Police officers established the identities of the four from police cameras and made the arrests that night.

The arrest of one of the men was captured in a video shared on road safety Facebook page Roads.sg on Tuesday.

The video from a car dashcam shows a man dashing onto the road. He was quickly surrounded by four police officers and pinned down.

Police said cash in several currencies and denominations were seized for investigations.

Anyone convicted of housebreaking by night can be jailed up to three years and fined.