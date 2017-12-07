4 pedestrians injured after car ploughs into them along Tanjong Pagar Road; man arrested for suspected drink driving

In a media statement, police said that a 41-year-old man was arrested for suspected drink driving. He was behind the wheel of the Mercedes.ST PHOTO: NG SOR LUAN
Published
49 min ago
Transport Correspondent
adrianl@sph.com.sg

SINGAPORE - Four pedestrians - three men and a woman - were injured in an accident involving a Mercedes car, a taxi and a lorry, along Tanjong Pagar Road, just outside Amara Hotel.

The accident took place about 6.30pm, according to eyewitnesses.

Mr Theo Ofori, 30, a tourist from Ghana, said the accident happened right in front of him, while he was standing outside Amara Hotel.

Mr Ofori said the pedestrians were in the midst of crossing Tanjong Pagar Road and standing on the road island when the Mercedes, which he claimed appeared to have lost control, ploughed into them.

"They were thrown to the ground, and were unconscious. One was bleeding severely from the head after the accident," he said, adding that ambulances arrived within five minutes after the accident.

Mr Murali Tamilselvan, 35, who works in the hotel industry, was eating at a restaurant nearby when the accident happened.

"I heard the sound of tyres screeching and a loud bang, with people screaming after," he said.

Police, in a media statement, said that a 41-year-old man was arrested for suspected drink driving. He was behind the wheel of the Mercedes.

It added that the four injured pedestrians were taken to Singapore General Hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.

