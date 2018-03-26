Founder of first megachurch in Singapore dies in Brazil car crash

SINGAPORE - A prominent figure in the Christian community and founder of Singapore's first megachurch, Victory Family Centre, formerly known as Calvary Charismatic Centre, died in a car accident in Brazil on Saturday (March 24). He was 63.

The Reverend Rick Seaward was killed instantly when his car crashed into another on the MG-167 highway in Três Pontas, a municipality in southern Minas Gerais state.

Photos in local media showed Rev Seaward's car with its front crumpled following the crash, and its windscreen shattered. Reports said the fire department had to extricate the body from the mangled vehicle.

The other driver sustained minor injuries.

In a posting on its Facebook page, Victory Family Centre said that details of a memorial service for Rev Seaward, who founded the church in 1977, would be released at a later date.

It said: "It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of our founder." The church added: "We are still in the midst of confirming the details of his passing. Victory Family Centre, Singapore, and our churches around the world are standing together with the Seaward family."

The Victory Family Centre has seven locations across the island, according to its website. It also claims to have more more than 8,000 churches in over 80 nations worldwide, including in Uganda, Timor Leste and Brazil.

Rev Seaward was born and raised in Singapore and is survived by his wife and two sons. His son, Jeremy, is the lead pastor at Victory Family Centre.

Mr Seaward, in a brief posting on his Facebook page, said that he was "still in shock".

He added: "My dad's brief moments on earth left a legacy for eternity and I am grateful to have had him in my life."

National Council of Churches Singapore (NCCS) president, Anglican Bishop Rennis Ponniah, told The Straits Times that Rev Seaward had a big impact in encouraging the Church in Singapore to spread the faith, particularly to South-east and East Asian countries.

The bishop said Rev Seaward also fostered unity among Christian pastors, developed positive relationships with leaders of other faiths and secular leaders, and led the LoveSingapore network of churches for "a number of years".

Rev Seaward was involved in a controversy in 1986 when he and other pastors called for the sharing of the Christian faith to all Singaporeans.

Additional reporting by Tan Tam Mei