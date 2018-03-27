Foreign workers lauded for helping out after crash

When Ms Justina Tan heard the sound of a horn followed by a deafening crash from her Ang Mo Kio Housing Board flat last Saturday night, she rushed out to the corridor to see two people lying on the road below.

From the seventh floor of her block, she noticed a woman jogger rendering aid to the accident victims, as a few passers-by called for an ambulance. But what captured her attention was the sight of several foreign workers from a nearby construction site coming over to help direct traffic, said Ms Tan, 24, who is unemployed.

She told The Straits Times yesterday that the workers had taken it upon themselves to set up traffic cones along a stretch of the road.

They also used light sticks and a stop/go sign to alert motorists and ease the flow of traffic, she added.

In response to queries, the police said they were alerted to an accident involving a car and a motorcycle in Ang Mo Kio Avenue 4 at about 11pm on Saturday.

The motorcyclist, a 30-year-old man, and his 25-year-old pillion rider were conscious when taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital, police added. Investigations are ongoing.

The Straits Times understands that they suffered minor injuries.

In a Facebook post on Sunday night, Ms Tan lauded the workers for their kind act. The post was shared widely online, with other social media users similarly touched by the events.

She said: "I wanted to highlight the positive actions of the foreign workers because oftentimes, Singaporeans take them for granted.

"To see them springing into action like this warms me deeply."

A Bangladeshi foreign worker, named as Amjonota Azu on Facebook, commented on Ms Tan's post, saying: "Thanks a lot, madam. (We) always try our best."

Facebook user Kok Chwee Sim wrote: "Indeed, these construction workers from South Asia are some of the better people in our community. On many occasions, they have rendered help not only to people but also to animals.

"On our public transport, they are among the first to offer their seats to elderly commuters, to expectant mothers and children."