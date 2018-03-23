Foodpanda delivery rider suffers serious injuries after crashing into car in Bukit Batok

SINGAPORE - A 20-year-old Foodpanda delivery rider suffered serious injuries in an accident with a car in Bukit Batok on Wednesday afternoon (March 21).

The police were alerted to the accident at the junction of Bukit Batok Street 23 and Bukit Batok Street 25 at about 2pm.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said the man was taken to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital, which was on standby to receive him.

He was conscious when taken to the hospital, police added.

Facebook user Fian Fieqa, who identified herself as the rider's cousin, appealed for witnesses to the accident in a Facebook post on Thursday night.

She added that her cousin is currently in the hospital's intensive care unit.

In a dashboard camera video footage shared in the post, a white car was seen making a right turn at the junction, before the motorcyclist crashed into it.

The motorcyclist, who was going straight, skidded and fell onto the road. A pink Foodpanda delivery bag was seen in the video.

A spokesman from Foodpanda confirmed with The Straits Times on Friday that one of its riders was involved in an accident on Wednesday.

"In respect of our rider's privacy, we cannot share more details at this time," the spokesman said.