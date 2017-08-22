Flights from S'pore to Hong Kong cancelled as Typhoon Hato approaches

SINGAPORE - A number of flights from Singapore to Hong Kong on Wednesday (Aug 23) morning have been cancelled as Typhoon Hato approaches.

As of 11pm Tuesday night, seven flights have been cancelled, while three are being rescheduled.

They involve various airlines: Singapore Airlines, Cathay Pacific, Scoot and United.

One of the affected flights is United's 6am flight UA896 to Chicago, with a layover in Hong Kong.

Another is Scoot flight TR2062, which was supposed to fly out at 6.05am Wednesday. But it has been cancelled and passengers will take another flight out the same day, a Scoot spokesman told The Straits Times. They will be informed via email.

A Cathay Pacific spokesman said: "Passengers would be informed via email. For rescheduled flights, passengers can choose to book another flight with no penalty charge. Passengers can get a refund for cancelled flights."

The weather observatory in Hong Kong said the storm would pass within 100 kilometres (62 miles) of Hong Kong on Wednesday morning, "posing considerable threat" to the territory. It warned of strong winds, rough seas and possible flooding due to heavy rain.

It added: "Unless Hato takes a track further away from the territory or weakens, the Observatory will consider issuing the No. 8 Gale or Storm Signal in the small hours tomorrow."

A signal No. 8 means that winds with mean speeds of 63 km/h or above are expected, with gusts possibly exceeding 180km/h.

Passengers can get the latest flight information on the Changi Airport website: http://www.changiairport.com/en/flight/departures.html