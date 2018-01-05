Five electronics manufacturers fined record $19.5 million for price fixing

SINGAPORE - Five electronics manufacturers, which held more than 60 per cent of the market share and engaged in price fixing for more than 10 years, were fined a record total of $19.5 million on Friday (Jan 5) by the Competition Commission of Singapore (CCS).

The firms had discussed and agreed on the prices of aluminium electrolytic capacitors (AECs) sold in South-east Asia, including Singapore. AECs are electrical components used in devices such as computers and home appliances.

The five manufacturers are: Panasonic Industrial Devices Singapore and Panasonic Industrial Devices Malaysia, Rubycon Singapore, Singapore Chemi-con (SCC), Nichicon (Singapore), and ELNA Electronics (S).

Panasonic was not fined as it had applied for immunity under CCS' leniency programme, which incentivises cartel members to report colluding behaviour in exchange for reduced fines.

SCC was fined $6,993,805; Nichicon, $6,987,262; Rubycon, $4,718,170; and ELNA, $853,227. All parties, except Nichicon, had their fines reduced as they had applied for leniency.

The cartel activity started in 1997, when senior-level employees of the companies attended meetings in Singapore on an almost monthly basis until 2013. But Panasonic and ELNA stopped attending these meetings from Feb 25, 2009.

The five firms hold more than two-thirds share of the AEC market here.

The long infringement period and the high turnover of the firms led to the hefty fines. CCS said their combined turnover for sales of AECs in Singapore - in the year before each company's infringements ended - was $60 million to $70 million.

CCS began its investigation on May 29, 2014, after Panasonic's application for immunity on Oct 4, 2013.

The probe revealed that the firms had met to agree and exchange information on price increases for AECs between 2006 and 2008, among other things.

There were also meetings held in Japan of a similar nature by some of the firms' Japanese parent companies.

Evidence by CCS showed discussions on price increases of between 3 per cent and 20 per cent for AECs.

The firms also agreed to resist price reduction requests from customers "to refrain from competing with each other for a war of attrition with absurd price reduction".

The companies were found to have infringed section 34 of the Competition Act.

The Act states that competitors should not enter into any agreement, exchange commercially sensitive information on prices, or engage in any concerted practice to prevent, restrict or distort competition.

They should independently determine their respective market conduct.

CCS chief executive Toh Han Li said in a statement: "Cartels among suppliers cause serious harm to competition in the market, leaving businesses and end-consumers in a poorer bargaining position and facing less competitive prices."

He added that it is the agency's third case involving a global cartel, noting that Singapore, as an open market, can be impacted by such cross-border cartels.

The five parties have two months to pay the fines if they decide not to appeal against the judgement.

Rubycon, Nichicon and ELNA are also being investigated in the United States for price fixing in the capacitors market.

Last November, three firms were fined a total of $609,118 by the CCS for rigging bids related to the Singapore F1 Grand Prix. Cyclect Electrical, HPH Engineering and Peak Top Engineering rigged their bids to provide electrical services for the Grand Prix from 2015 to 2017.