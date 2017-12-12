First company to get enhanced green label certification for its products

SINGAPORE - Only one company so far has been successful in getting its products certified under the stricter guidelines of an enhanced green labelling scheme by the Singapore Environment Council (SEC).

Consumer goods giant Kimberly-Clark Professional, which produces items such as Scott tissues, was the only company whose products were awarded the enhanced green label, out of a total of 13 companies that had applied.

Asia Pacific Resources International (April), one of the two companies linked to the haze that had affected Singapore previously, has applied but is still awaiting certification. The other company, Asia Pulp and Paper (APP), is in the process of applying.

On Tuesday (Dec 12), the SEC announced the products awarded the enhanced green label at an event at One Farrer Hotel and Spa.

Twelve items from Kimberly-Clark Professional were awarded this label under the SEC scheme, which helps consumers choose environmentally friendly products.

SEC chairman Isabella Loh said: "Companies which apply for SEC's eco-certification programmes go through a stringent audit process to assess their environmental performance... That's why achieving an eco-certification is both a significant achievement and an important milestone."

In January, the council launched the enhanced eco-labelling scheme for pulp and paper products, in response to the haze problem. In 2015, for instance, Singapore had suffered its worst haze on record.

Under the scheme's stricter rules, firms have to ensure that there is no burning on plantations, and that they quickly detect and put out fires when they occur.

Tuesday's event also saw the launch of a revamped SEC Green Map App that lets people know where the nearest recycling points are, as well as upcoming green activities such as beach cleanups.

Minister for the Environment and Water Resources Masagos Zulkifli spoke at the event as the guest of honour.