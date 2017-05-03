Fire involving laptop charger breaks out in Tampines flat

SINGAPORE - A fire broke out in a third-storey flat at Block 846, Tampines Street 82 on Wednesday (May 3) evening.

The fire, which broke out at around 8.15pm, involved a laptop charger, said the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF).

It was put out using a single compressed air foam backpack.

There were no injuries reported.

Eyewitnesses said a family of four lives in the flat. A large crowd of onlookers was seen gathered near the surrounding blocks.

SCDF dispatched three fire engines, two fire bikes and a support vehicle to the scene.

