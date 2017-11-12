Fire involving exhaust ducting breaks out at Sin Ming Road coffee shop

SINGAPORE - A fire broke out at a coffee shop in Sin Ming Road on Saturday (Nov 11) night but no one was injured.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) received a call about the fire at Block 22, Sin Ming Road, at about 9.10pm.

It sent three fire engines and a support vehicle to the scene.

The fire involved an exhaust ducting and was brought under control with two water jets in 10 minutes.

There were no injuries.

According to Shin Min Daily News, the fire spread from the Western food stall to the Vietnamese food stall and wanton mee stall.

There were more than a dozen diners in the coffee shop at that time.

Occupants of the units from the second to fifth floor of the block were also evacuated.