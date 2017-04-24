Fire involving discarded items breaks out at Bishan carpark, no reported injuries

SINGAPORE - A fire broke out at a multistorey carpark in Bishan on Monday (April 24) at around 3pm. No injuries were reported, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) told The Straits Times.

The SCDF was alerted to the fire, which involved discarded items at a staircase landing, at Block 282, Bishan street 22, at about 2.57pm.

Videos sent in by Madam Asther Tung, 46, show a fire blazing at the top of the carpark, sending plumes of dark smoke into the air.

The roof was sealed off, and some curious onlookers gathered to watch the scene.

SCDF dispatched three fire engines, a Red Rhino and a support vehicle.

The fire was extinguished with a water jet.

There were no reported injuries and the cause of fire is under investigation.