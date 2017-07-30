Fire breaks out in residential unit in Tiong Bahru

SINGAPORE - A fire broke out in a residential unit in Tiong Bahru on Sunday (July 30) afternoon, sending debris falling onto the street.

The affected unit is on the fourth floor of Block 82, Tiong Poh Road. Smoke could be seen coming out of the unit at around 1.30pm.

Emergency response vehicles such as police cars, police bikes, an ambulance, a fire engine and a Red Rhino were spotted at the scene.

Fireman were seen spraying water from hoses up into the window of the affected unit.

Resident Wendy Chong, who lives across the street, told The Straits Times a man staying in the apartment had suffered burns on his left foot. He is believed to be staying there with his brother.

Mr John Pavri, 50, who lives in the unit below, said the fire started around 12.45pm. His 13-year-old son Luke was going out to buy lunch, when he heard the sound of glass cracking.

He initially thought it was a quarrel, but when he opened the main door, a neighbour asked them to evacuate and they did so.

An eyewitness said police officers told people nearby to stand under the shelters as debris was falling.

The Straits Times has contacted the police and Singapore Civil Defence Force for more information.



A fire broke out in a residential unit on the fourth floor of Block 82, Tiong Poh Road, on July 30, 2017. ST PHOTO: STEPHANIE YEOW





A fire broke out in a residential unit on the fourth floor of Block 82, Tiong Poh Road, on July 30, 2017. ST PHOTO: STEPHANIE YEOW

