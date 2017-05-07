Fire breaks out in 4th-storey unit at Choa Chu Kang's Palm Gardens Condominium

SINGAPORE - A fire broke out in a fourth-storey unit at the Palm Gardens Condominium in Choa Chu Kang on Sunday (May 7), prompting some 20 residents to self-evacuate.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to the fire, which involved the contents of a bedroom, at around 1.30pm.

The blaze was extinguished using a water jet.

No injuries were reported, an SCDF spokesman said.

According to a Facebook post by Susan King, the unit that caught fire was newly renovated. There was no one at home when it occurred.

In a video, a firefighter is seen hosing the unit with a water jet from the ground floor.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.