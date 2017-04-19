Fire breaks out at vehicle scrapyard along Penjuru Road, buses diverted for safety

SINGAPORE - A fire broke out at a vehicle scrapyard along Penjuru Road on Wednesday (April 19) afternoon, prompting several bus services to skip nearby stops.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to the blaze, which an eyewitness said sent columns of thick black smoke billowing into the air, at 1 Penjuru Road at around 2.15pm.

There were no reported injuries.

The fire was extinguished using two water jets. According to SCDF, it involved the contents outside a building.

The Straits Times understand that the contents at the scrapyard consisted of two scrap cars, two industrial containers and discarded items.

Bus operator SBS Transit, in tweets at 3.22pm and 3.25pm, informed commuters that services 30 and 154 would skip bus stops along Jalan Ahmad Ibrahim, Penjuru Road and West Coast Road due to the fire.

Please be informed that Svcs 30 will skip bus stops along Penjuru Road (b/s 20241) and West Coast Road (b/s20121)due to building on fire. — SBS Transit (@SBSTransit_Ltd) April 19, 2017

Please be informed that Svcs 154 will skip bus stops along Jalan Ahmad Ibrahim (b/s 20081) due to building on fire. — SBS Transit (@SBSTransit_Ltd) April 19, 2017

SCDF dispatched two fire engines, two Red Rhinos, two fire bikes and a support vehicle to the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Correction note: An earlier version of this article said that the fire occurred at 1 Teban Gardens Crescent, based on information provided by SCDF. It has since clarified that the location of the fire was 1 Penjuru Road.