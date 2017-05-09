Fire breaks out on 24th floor of Shenton House; no injuries reported

SINGAPORE - A fire broke out at Shenton House on Tuesday (May 9) morning - the second one to occur in the building in less than three months.

A cigarette was believed to have been thrown into the waste disposal area on the 24th floor.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force told The Straits Times that it was alerted to the fire at 3 Shenton Way at around 10.10am and dispatched two fire engines and an ambulance.

"The fire involved a discarded item at a refuse disposal area," said a spokesman.

There were no reported injuries

Photos sent in by ST reader Ang Lixing showed at least two fire engines parked outside the 25-storey building.

The entrance to the building was cordoned off.

Mr Eugene Teh, 25, who works for a start-up on the 16th floor, told The Straits Times he was outside the building at around 10.24am when the fire alarm went off.

"A cleaner who works on my floor told me that there was a lot of smoke when he opened the door to the stairwell. He was told that a dustbin caught fire on the 24th floor after someone threw a cigarette in it," Mr Teh added.

On Feb 24, a fire involving the contents in a unit on the 15th floor broke out, with about 150 people evacuated from the building. Two people were taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation.