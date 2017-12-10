Fire breaks out at Shell's Pulau Bukom site; no reported injuries

SINGAPORE - A fire broke out at oil giant Shell's manufacturing site on Pulau Bukom on Sunday morning (Dec 10), with thick smoke seen billowing from the island for about an hour.

There were no reported injuries, a Shell spokesman told The Straits Times, adding that the fire occurred at one of Shell's units at the site at around 10am.

"The fire has been extinguished by the site's firefighters ... The relevant authorities have been notified. We are investigating the cause of the incident," the spokesman said.

Mr Matthew Carabott, a 34-year-old agricultural scientist, told ST that he noticed thick clouds of smoke from the window of his 16th-storey unit at a Telok Blangah condominium at about 11am.

"Within five minutes of seeing the fire, I could see streams of water spraying. At first, the fire flared up and there was a lot of black smoke, but at about 11.30am, it looked to be under control," he added.

By around noon, the fire had been completely put out and the sky had cleared, he said.

ST has contacted the Singapore Civil Defence Force for more information.