SCDF battles oil storage tank fire on Pulau Busing, expects 'extended' operation

SINGAPORE - A fire involving an oil storage tank on Pulau Busing was still raging late on Tuesday night (March 20), more than four hours after the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) first said it was responding to the incident.

There are no reported casualties.

SCDF described the incident as a "massive operation" involving 128 personnel and 31 firefighting and support vehicles.

In an update at about 11pm, SCDF said the firefighting operation was expected to be an extended one, with SCDF Commissioner Eric Yap briefing Permanent Secretary (Home Affairs) Pang Kin Keong about the complexity of the operations.

"SCDF Emergency Responders are working hand in hand with CERT members to carry out boundary cooling of the adjacent tanks," it said, referring to the Company Emergency Response Team. "They are also busy setting up the Large Monitors (Big Guns) to tackle the raging oil storage tank fire."

SCDF first said in a Facebook post at 6.33pm that it was alerted to the fire on the island located off the south-western coast of Singapore.

Photos and videos showed dense plumes of smoke rising from the island, which is leased to petroleum storage company Tankstore.

At 7.33pm, SCDF said it had deployed resources to Pasir Panjang Ferry Terminal, where they would board a craft to Pulau Busing.

In an update at 8.36pm, SCDF said it was deploying even more resources to battle the fire.

The National Environment Agency (NEA) said it was monitoring the air quality closely, especially in the south-western region of Singapore.



"The prevailing winds are currently blowing from the north-east and the air quality has remained in the Good to Moderate range, with no spikes in the PM2.5, sulphur dioxide and other air pollutant levels," said NEA in a statement. "We will provide updates should there be changes in the air quality situation."