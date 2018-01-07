Fire breaks out at Marsiling coffee shop; no one hurt

SINGAPORE - A fire broke out at a Marsiling coffee shop on Sunday morning (Jan 7).

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) was alerted to the incident at 19, Marsiling Lane at around 10am.

There were no injuries reported and members of the public had put out the flames before SCDF officers arrived.

"The fire involved contents in one of the stalls," an SCDF spokesman said, adding that the cause is being investigated.

Chinese-language newspaper Lianhe Zaobao reported that the fire occurred at a zi char stall.

A stall assistant, who was heating up some oil, had left to go to the toilet when the fire broke out.