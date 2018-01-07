Fire breaks out at Marsiling coffee shop; no one hurt

The SCDF was alerted to the fire at 10am, but members of the public put out the fire before SCDF officers arrived on the scene.
The SCDF was alerted to the fire at 10am, but members of the public put out the fire before SCDF officers arrived on the scene. PHOTO: LIANHE ZAOBAO READER
Published
1 hour ago
nghuiwen@sph.com.sg

SINGAPORE - A fire broke out at a Marsiling coffee shop on Sunday morning (Jan 7).

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) was alerted to the incident at 19, Marsiling Lane at around 10am.

There were no injuries reported and members of the public had put out the flames before SCDF officers arrived.

"The fire involved contents in one of the stalls," an SCDF spokesman said, adding that the cause is being investigated.

Chinese-language newspaper Lianhe Zaobao reported that the fire occurred at a zi char stall.

A stall assistant, who was heating up some oil, had left to go to the toilet when the fire broke out.

Topics: 

Branded Content

Sponsored Content

CUT your risk of diabetes
New mum shares what to expect when the baby arrives
Easy, pocket-friendly home-cooked meals for busy professionals