Fire breaks out at HDB flat in Woodlands, no reported injuries

SINGAPORE - A fire broke out at a Housing Board flat in Woodlands on Thursday (May 11) night, with a crowd gathering to watch as flames flared out of a window.

The Straits Times understands that the fire started on the fifth floor of Block 818, Woodlands Street 82, at about 8pm.

Videos posted on Twitter showed the flames raging across what appears to be two floors. A small crowd was spotted gathered at the void deck opposite as they watched the blaze being put out.

@STcom Fire broke out at 818 Woodlands Street 82, 5th and 6th floors. pic.twitter.com/7JxH8pmSav — Fire_Snyper (@Fire_Snyper) May 11, 2017

House on fire at Woodlands!! It's so hard to bring down the fire oh my god pic.twitter.com/lxqH6kYYWi — Sleepy💤 (@Mahalashmi_06) May 11, 2017

ST understands that police officers and Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) officers are on the scene.

SCDF told ST it was alerted to the fire at 8.11pm and dispatched two fire engines, two Red Rhinos, two fire bikes, one ambulance and one support vehicle to the scene.

"Upon arrival, the room of a unit at level five was totally engulfed in flames," said the SCDF officer.

SCDF extinguished the fire using three water jets and there are currently no reported injuries.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

ST has contacted the police for more information.