Fire at Whampoa construction site, no one injured

SINGAPORE - A fire broke out at a construction site in the Whampoa area on Saturday (Jan 21) but no one was injured.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to a fire at a construction site at 78 Lorong Limau at about 1.40pm.

The site is two streets away from the Whampoa market.

Fire fighters had to cut through the zinc hoarding surrounding the site to get to the blaze.

They put out the fire using two compressed air foam jets and a water jet, SCDF said.

There were no reported injuries and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

SCDF sent one fire engine, two Red Rhinos, and four support vehicles to the scene.