Fight between 2 men at Eunos leaves 59-year-old slashed, 46-year-old arrested

SINGAPORE - A 59-year-old man was taken to hospital and a 46-year-old arrested after allegedly slashing him with a knife in Eunos in the wee hours of Friday (April 14).

The pair had reportedly got into a fight at about 2am at Block 1, Eunos Crescent, Lianhe Wanbao reported on Saturday.

The police told The Straits Times that they were alerted to a case of voluntarily causing hurt with a dangerous weapon at 2.25am.

"A 59-year-old man was conscious when taken to Changi General Hospital, and a 46-year-old man was arrested in relation to the case," said the police.

ST understands that the 59-year-old had let the younger man into his home that day when a dispute arose and a fight broke out. The 46-year-old allegedly slashed the other man with a knife that he had with him.

More than 10 police officers were at the scene when Lianhe Wanbao visited, the paper reported on Saturday.

Drops of blood from the encounter were seen along the corridor, it said.

Police investigations are ongoing.