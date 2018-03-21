Fibre network outage affecting 700 users in Jurong restored after 10 hours

Fibre broadband network builder NetLink Trust said in a statement on the night of March 21, 2018 that the fibre cable cut was caused by a third party contractor.
Fibre broadband network builder NetLink Trust said in a statement on the night of March 21, 2018 that the fibre cable cut was caused by a third party contractor.PHOTO: NETLINK TRUST
Published
Mar 21, 2018, 10:17 pm SGT
Updated
7 hours ago
lydialam@sph.com.sg

SINGAPORE - A fibre network outage affecting some 700 people in parts of Jurong on Wednesday night (March 21) was resolved early Thursday, some 10 hours after service disruptions were first reported.

Fibre broadband network builder NetLink Trust confirmed in a statement on Thursday that the network outage in Boon Lay Drive was resolved at 4am.

About 700 users faced disruptions to their fibre network services due to a fibre cable cut caused by a third party’s contractor, it said.

"The NetLink Trust team had worked closely with all relevant parties to ensure that the service to the affected areas was restored as soon as possible," the statement said, adding those affected can call their Internet service providers for any further inquries.

NetLink Trust first received reports of a fibre service interruption at 5.52pm, deploying its recovery team to the site immediately to restore services. It added that services were expected to be progressively restored by Thursday morning.

NetLink Trust advised those affected to monitor its website at www.netlinktrust.com, where it will be posting updates.

In December last year, the Infocomm Media Development Authority said NetLink Trust had been fined $150,000 for failing to deliver orders to home and business broadband users on time - its sixth fine in five years.

NetLink Trust supplies wholesale fibre connection services to Internet service providers such as Singtel, StarHub, M1, MyRepublic, SuperInternet and ViewQwest.

Topics: 

Branded Content

Sponsored Content

Skills v degrees debate at ST Education Forum ends in a tie
Preparing students for the green business revolution
Here’s how to keep fit without breaking a sweat
Save better and smarter online