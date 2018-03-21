Fibre network outage affecting 700 users in Jurong restored after 10 hours

SINGAPORE - A fibre network outage affecting some 700 people in parts of Jurong on Wednesday night (March 21) was resolved early Thursday, some 10 hours after service disruptions were first reported.

Fibre broadband network builder NetLink Trust confirmed in a statement on Thursday that the network outage in Boon Lay Drive was resolved at 4am.

About 700 users faced disruptions to their fibre network services due to a fibre cable cut caused by a third party’s contractor, it said.

"The NetLink Trust team had worked closely with all relevant parties to ensure that the service to the affected areas was restored as soon as possible," the statement said, adding those affected can call their Internet service providers for any further inquries.

NetLink Trust first received reports of a fibre service interruption at 5.52pm, deploying its recovery team to the site immediately to restore services. It added that services were expected to be progressively restored by Thursday morning.

NetLink Trust advised those affected to monitor its website at www.netlinktrust.com, where it will be posting updates.

In December last year, the Infocomm Media Development Authority said NetLink Trust had been fined $150,000 for failing to deliver orders to home and business broadband users on time - its sixth fine in five years.

NetLink Trust supplies wholesale fibre connection services to Internet service providers such as Singtel, StarHub, M1, MyRepublic, SuperInternet and ViewQwest.