Farmers affected by Tengah Air Base expansion worried about their future

SINGAPORE - For the past 30 years, Mr Mac Teo has lived and grown up on the site of his family's nursery at Lim Chu Kang.

"It's not just a business, but a home to me," said Mr Teo, 41, a project manager at Koon Lee Nursery, which takes up a 2ha plot of land along Murai Farmway.

On Tuesday morning (July 18), Mr Teo was told by government officers that the family business has just 18 months to move.

The authorities are acquiring the land, along with that of three fish farms, for the expansion of Tengah Air Base. This will take place in early 2019.

Another two farms will not have their lease renewed once they expire.

While the four farms will be compensated based on market value for the acquired land as at the date of acquisition, and can continue operations until January 2019, Mr Teo is worried about whether he and his family will still be able to carry on the business.

"If we manage to bid for a piece of land tomorrow, we will have enough time to move and set up our business elsewhere. But I'm not confident that we will be able to get a new piece of land in time," said Mr Teo, whose father owns the nursery.

New farm plots for food fish farming will be available in October this year, while the Agri-Food and Veterinary Authority and NParks will release details on tenders for spaces for ornamental fish farms and nursery land tenders when they are available.

Mr Teo says that 18 months is too short a time frame to find an alternative site, because a lot of effort and labour is needed to relocate and set everything up from scratch again. His family had invested over $1 million in the business, including land costs and other facilities.

Koon Lee has about 10 years left on its lease. Mr Teo said that the authorities have told them that they will be compensated at market value. "I'm not sure how much that will be, but I'm hoping that it will be enough for us to get a new place."

An owner of an affected fish farm in his 60s, who declined to be named, said that he was shocked at the news that he has to move out of his plot in 18 months.

"We were not mentally prepared for this," said the owner. His 1.2 ha tropical fish farm, which exports fish to Europe, has been around for close to 30 years. It has over 10 years left on its lease.

"We have invested hundreds of thousands of dollars into this. Even if you tell us to move, where can we go to?"

He said that the farmers will be meeting with the authorities in the coming weeks to discuss the issue. "We only just got the news, so it's very uncertain and we are still not sure what we can do."

In a statement, the authorities said that the Singapore Land Authority, AVA and NParks will work closely with the affected owners and assist them in the process.