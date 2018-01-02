Family fears for fugitive Vietnamese businessman detained in Singapore

SINGAPORE (REUTERS) - A real estate developer wanted by Vietnamese authorities amid a crackdown on corruption has been detained in Singapore and his family fear he will be sent home, where he could face the death penalty, a lawyer representing him said on Tuesday (Jan 2).

Mr Phan Van Anh Vu, 42, was detained in Singapore last Thursday (Dec 28) at the Tuas border checkpoint as he tried to leave for Malaysia, said Mr Remy Choo, who said he had been engaged by Vu's family to represent him but had not yet been able to contact him.

"My client's family is concerned there is an imminent risk of repatriation to Vietnam," said Mr Choo.

Although Singapore has no extradition treaty with Vietnam, its immigration authority has the power to repatriate people under certain circumstances, according to the Immigration Act.

Vietnam's Ministry of Public Security said last month it was seeking the arrest of Mr Vu, a major property developer in the communist state's central city of Danang, where the local leadership was shaken up after corruption accusations last year.

Vietnamese media quoted police as saying Mr Vu was wanted for revealing state secrets. They did not say what these related to or whether that was linked to his role as a property developer.

Mr Choo said Mr Vu had applied for asylum in a European country.

Another lawyer retained by the family, Foo Chow Ming, said: "I am now trying to obtain access to see Mr Vu, who is held in remand."

Singapore's Immigration and Checkpoints Authority did not respond immediately to a request for comment.

Related Story Vietnamese property magnate who is wanted in Vietnam detained in Singapore

Vietnam's foreign ministry also did not respond immediately to a request for comment on Mr Vu's detention in Singapore and whether Hanoi had sought his extradition.

Serious security offences, such as revealing state secrets, can carry the death penalty in Vietnam. Singapore also has the death penalty for some crimes.

Singapore has close diplomatic and trade ties to Vietnam. This year, Singapore is also chairing the regional Association of Southeast Asian Nations grouping, which has sought to strengthen regional cooperation on all fronts.

Dozens of Vietnamese officials and business figures have been arrested in a crackdown on corruption that has gathered pace since the security establishment gained greater sway in the ruling Communist Party in 2016.

The crackdown grabbed world headlines last year when Germany accused Vietnam of kidnapping a former oil executive to return him home to face trial.