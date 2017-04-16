Fallen tree outside Singapore Discovery Centre damages walkway, blocks Upper Jurong Road

SINGAPORE - A tall tree fell at Upper Jurong Road on Saturday (April 15), damaging a covered walkway near the Singapore Discovery Centre.

Photos sent to Stomp showed that the tree fell across a bus bay and a three-lane road, blocking it entirely.

It appears to have uprooted and toppled, tearing through the roof of the sheltered walkway near the bus stop.

A reader, who wanted to be known only as Mr Chan, alerted Stomp to the incident. Mr Chan, who was in the area after lunch at the Arena Country Club, said the tree was "very gigantic".



The tree blocked Upper Jurong Road in one direction. PHOTO: STOMP



The road leading to Jurong Point was entirely blocked, he said.

A white MPV was stopped just before the fallen tree, with the branches of the tree touching the car.

The Straits Times understands that no one was injured.

A spokesman for the Singapore Discovery Centre said that its centre management team was alerted to the incident at around 12.50pm.



A car stopped just before a tree that fell on Upper Jurong Road. PHOTO: STOMP



An emergency response team rushed to check how severe the situation was and helped to direct traffic.

"Our priority then was to check on and render help to the affected motorists. We ascertained then that the vehicle driver and his wife were not hurt," she said.

The Centre informed the authorities, who arrived shortly after.

The centre's horticulture team, the National Environment Agency and the National Parks Board dissected the tree and removed it.

"Two lanes were cleared and traffic resumed partially by 2.30pm. By 5pm, the tree was removed entirely and traffic was back to normal," the spokesman said.

The Singapore Discovery Centre told The Straits Times the tree that fell was last checked and pruned in January.

The Khaya tree, estimated to be 17m tall, was more than 25 years old, and its trunk had a girth of 2m.

The centre "works closely" with its horticulture vendor to regularly monitor the health of trees within the premises, it said.

"During the routine pruning, a visual check is conducted on all the trees in SDC, and every six months, qualified arborists will be on-site to assess the health condition of our trees," the spokesman said.



Roots of the fallen tree could be seen. PHOTO: STOMP



There were two reported tree fall incidents that resulted in a death and a serious injury this year. A 40m-tall tembusu heritage tree in the Botanic Gardens fell in February, killing one woman and injuring several others.

Also in February, a tree fell in a Yuan Ching Road carpark, sending a woman to the intensive care unit.