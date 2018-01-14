Fallen rain tree in Margaret Drive damages 2 cars and a lamp post

SINGAPORE - An 8m-tall rain tree in Margaret Drive fell on Sunday morning (Jan 14), damaging a lamp post and two cars.

There were no reported injuries in the incident, which took place at a carpark across special needs school Rainbow Centre.

Photos online showed the exposed roots of the fallen tree. A toppled lamp post was spotted nearby.

A white BMW had its windscreen smashed and a silver Nissan had a huge dent on its roof.

The Straits Times understands that the tree was cleared by workers by around 9.30am.

The National Environment Agency had warned at 5am on Sunday to expect cloudy and windy weather in the morning and afternoon, with light to moderate rain across the island.

There have been several reports of trees toppling in Singapore over the past week, including one on Thursday near a playground in Yishun.

Some fitness equipment, the stair railing and a contractor's fencing were damaged in the incident in Yishun. No one was hurt.

In a Straits Times report on Sunday, the National Parks Board (NParks) said trees around the island have been cut down over the past year, as it weeded out those deemed unhealthy, or to clear the way for new developments.