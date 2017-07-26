FairPrice to offer wider range of Tesco products in 60 stores

SINGAPORE - Consumers here do not need to travel all the way to the United Kingdom to get their hands on products from British food retailer Tesco.

Local supermarket chain FairPrice is offering over 400 Tesco products across close to 60 of its outlets and at its online store, under a partnership with Tesco officially announced on Wednesday (July 26). It is the first and only retailer offering Tesco products in Singapore.

FairPrice starting introducing on its shelves a small range of Tesco products from two years ago, but is now doubling the range of products and the number of outlets which offer the brand.

The expanded range includes Tesco finest - the premium version of the brand - with products such as Fair Trade certified coffees, authentic Italian pasta from the Italian city Gragano, traditional British biscuits and a large selection of quality wines.

FairPrice chief executive Seah Kian Peng said the partnership with Tesco "will help boost our ongoing efforts in catering to the changing lifestyles and tastes of our customers".

Chief executive of Tesco in Asia Tony Hoggett said: "With FairPrice's local expertise and Tesco's track record of sourcing great quality products from around the world at affordable prices, we are confident that together we can offer unrivalled quality and value to shoppers in Singapore."

FairPrice also launched a new "store-in-store" concept at its FairPrice Finest outlet at Bukit Timah Plaza.

A space within the outlet has been set aside as a Tesco finest store, featuring about 150 specially curated Tesco products exclusive to the outlet, including the widest selection of Tesco wines available in Singapore.

Going forward, FairPrice will further expand its range of Tesco products to include a greater variety of packaged and chilled food.

Besides Tesco, FairPrice also carries products by other international retailers including American retailer Costco's house brand Kirkland and European food retailer Delhaize.